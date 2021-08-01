Millennium Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 952.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,599 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

