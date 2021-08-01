Millennium Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.78% of Radware worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Radware by 15.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

