Millennium Management LLC Has $9.59 Million Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,618 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MaxLinear worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $49.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

