Millennium Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of 51job worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 599.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 394,597 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in 51job by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in 51job by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 358,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in 51job by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 321,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.49. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.68.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

