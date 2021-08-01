Millennium Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Herman Miller worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after buying an additional 779,067 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,318,000 after buying an additional 76,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth $32,992,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.75. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

