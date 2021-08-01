Millennium Management LLC Invests $10.14 Million in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,018,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.83% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSPE. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $39,645,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,290,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $18,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,966,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,533,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BSPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BSPE opened at $11.07 on Friday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

