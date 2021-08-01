Millennium Management LLC Invests $10.14 Million in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,018,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.83% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSPE. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $39,645,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,290,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $18,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,966,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,533,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
BSPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
