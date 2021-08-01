Millennium Management LLC Invests $9.62 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 953,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENNVU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000.

Shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

