Millennium Management LLC Invests $9.86 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 985,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,026,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

