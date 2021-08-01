Millennium Management LLC Invests $9.89 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 747,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIMS. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 31,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $332,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $30,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.