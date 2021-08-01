Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 229,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.