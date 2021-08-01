Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOREU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,747,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,857,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,920,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,674,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,445,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOREU opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

