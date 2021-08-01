Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Alcoa worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

