Millennium Management LLC Sells 310,724 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Hexcel worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,295,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,529,000 after purchasing an additional 172,465 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 101.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 75,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,191 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE HXL opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

