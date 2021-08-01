Millennium Management LLC Sells 353,995 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

