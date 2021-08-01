Millennium Management LLC Sells 80,172 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Murphy USA worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

