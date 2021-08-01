Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 360,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ChargePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT opened at $23.65 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

