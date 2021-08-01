Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 964,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPDIU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $34,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,710,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,089,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,777,000.

Shares of XPDIU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

