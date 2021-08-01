Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 84,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

