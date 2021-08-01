Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,341 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 53,588 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Perficient worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

