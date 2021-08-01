MimbleWimbleCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $172,118.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $58.72 million and approximately $172,118.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $5.46 or 0.00013235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00407864 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.00 or 0.01030715 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,760,709 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

