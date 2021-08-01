Mina Price Reaches $1.60 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Mina has a total market cap of $297.61 million and $11.37 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003898 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00101558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00136052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,976.83 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.00823279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 186,124,883 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

