Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRY opened at $44.81 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on MALRY. lowered shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

