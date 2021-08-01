Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Minereum has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $30,538.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00056916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.86 or 0.00802314 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00040255 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,872,517 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

