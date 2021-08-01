Mint Club Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Mint Club has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $11,910.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000733 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

