Mint Club (MINT) Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Mint Club has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $25,546.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00054396 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

