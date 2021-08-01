Minter Network Reaches Market Cap of $15.29 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $7,841.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00135416 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,498.53 or 0.99832387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,519,148,348 coins and its circulating supply is 4,313,938,781 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

