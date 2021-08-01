MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0025

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $458,418.42 and approximately $329.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,168.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.92 or 0.06477988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.41 or 0.01329662 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00354968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00127194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.90 or 0.00597303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00356980 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00289273 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

