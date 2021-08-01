Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $231.57 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.98 or 0.00007410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $231.57 million and approximately $26.13 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00137193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,179.31 or 0.99950541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00842966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

