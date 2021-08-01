Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $368.32 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $368.32 or 0.00888016 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.59 million and approximately $5,671.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00102081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00134462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,469.88 or 0.99982601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00824243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,899 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.