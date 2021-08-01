Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $62,978.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $30.54 million and $62,978.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $23.66 or 0.00057463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00136399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,194.36 or 1.00034662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.46 or 0.00826754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,290,428 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

