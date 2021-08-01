Mirrored Tesla Price Up 6.9% This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for approximately $691.89 or 0.01692020 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $26.06 million and approximately $27,536.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00134760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,893.01 or 1.00003786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00822362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 37,667 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

