Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $50.74 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $50.74 or 0.00123121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $26.43 million and $12,766.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00102987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,845.92 or 0.99109946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00822249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 520,800 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

