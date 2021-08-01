MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $447,782.15

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $447,782.15 and $57.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

