MOBOX (MBOX) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.30 Million

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $16.22 million and $5.30 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00137193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,179.31 or 0.99950541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00842966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 399,912,971 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,778 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

