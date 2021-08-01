Modefi (MOD) Hits Market Cap of $13.60 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Modefi has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $13.60 million and $1.81 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00054620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00790042 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087272 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,545,100 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

