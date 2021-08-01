Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,039,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,323,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,039,294.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,316 shares of company stock worth $80,433,286 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $362.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

