Moeda Loyalty Points Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and $1.80 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.61 or 0.00793445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00087600 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars.

