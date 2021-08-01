Molecular Future (MOF) Hits Market Cap of $71.59 Million

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Molecular Future coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002030 BTC on major exchanges. Molecular Future has a market cap of $71.59 million and $15.73 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Molecular Future has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Molecular Future Coin Profile

Molecular Future (CRYPTO:MOF) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 coins. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

