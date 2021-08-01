Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14. Momo has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

