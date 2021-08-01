MonaCoin Price Hits $1.35 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00003424 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $88.89 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,499.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.77 or 0.06399453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.58 or 0.01323004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00353242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00125821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.18 or 0.00595396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00354962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.00288071 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.