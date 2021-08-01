Monavale (MONA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33,163.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Monavale has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $599.09 or 0.01507126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $4.98 million and $33,163.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.29 or 0.00355435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,437 coins and its circulating supply is 8,318 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

