Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.47 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $27,476.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00590902 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

