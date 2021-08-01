Moneynet Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Moneynet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $652,397.43 and $11.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.00353244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

