MONK Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,555.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009338 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001021 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,950,567 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

