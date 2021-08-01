Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00351876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

