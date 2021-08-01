MoonRadar (MRF) Price Tops $0.0937 on Exchanges

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One MoonRadar coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonRadar has a market capitalization of $576,365.07 and $7,025.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00135416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,498.53 or 0.99832387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.00835274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoonRadar Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,152,282 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonRadar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonRadar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

