Morgan Stanley Acquires 25,972 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $58,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BST. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE BST opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.