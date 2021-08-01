Morgan Stanley Acquires 44,605 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Voya Financial worth $55,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.40 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.