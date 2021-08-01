Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,668 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of MarketAxess worth $53,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $475.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.30. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

