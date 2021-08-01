Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 569,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Athene worth $54,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

